RR-Imperial Electricals top management make yearly market visit to Chattogram

08 November, 2023, 08:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The top management of RR-Imperial Electricals recently made their yearly market visit to Chattogram.

Mahbub Hossain Mirdah, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company led the delegation, said a press release. 

During the visit, they met with the businessmen dealing in electrical goods in Chattogram.

Mahbub Hossain Mirdah exchanged greetings with them and discussed various business matters.

Along with this, the gold winners of the last financial year were given their prizes.

 

