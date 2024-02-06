RR Imperial Electricals Ltd. celebrates stepping in 14 years of excellence in electrical cable manufacturing 

RR Imperial Electricals Ltd. recently hosted a grand event to commemorate 14 years of excellence in electrical wire and cable manufacturing.

M Hares Ahmed, managing director of RR Imperial graced the occasion as chief guest. Mahboob Hossain Mirdah, director & CEO of RR Imperial, presided over the event, which was attended by members of the Board of Directors ANM Manzoor Morshed, AM Ahsanul Bari, Ahmed Ashfaqur Rahman, Raghib Hasan, and Ahmed Tahmidur Rahman.

As one of the nation's leading manufacturers of electrical cables, providing dependable and secure electrical solutions to customers is a notable accomplishment. RR Imperial has led the way in safety and innovation in the electrical sector.

Over the past 14 years, the company has continuously delivered safe and dependable electrical cables, always striving for perfection, to meet the shifting needs of the market.

Accentuating the company's dedication to safety, Managing Director of RR Imperial M Hares Ahmed said "Safety is humanity's best blessing. Here at RR Imperial, we acknowledge the significance of protecting our clients' properties and their safety. We are committed to upholding the highest standards in every product we manufacture, and our focus remains unwaveringly on creating the safest cables available."

He urged everyone involved to keep up the good work and make a sincere effort to improve the reputation in the days ahead. He additionally stated, "The journey of 14 years will go further with the trust and love of the people with modern and technology-based services."

Mahboob Hossain Mirdah, director & CEO, echoed the sentiment, saying, "Safety continues to be our top priority in the electrical industry, despite its constant changes." As we commemorate 14 years of business success, we are proud of our pioneering work in producing cables that surpass industry standards rather than just meeting them. We appreciate the faith that our clients have in us, and we'll keep pushing the boundaries of innovation and quality and safety standards."

In honour of this momentous occasion, RR Imperial Electricals Ltd., which employs roughly a thousand people nationwide, including branch managers, HODs, zonal heads, and other executives, threw a lavish celebration.

In celebration of the company's longevity and success, the employees cut a celebratory cake, bringing joy to the occasion and they concluded the event with a magnificent cultural program.

As RR Imperial Electricals Ltd. looks back on 14 years of success, it remains steadfast in its mission to set new benchmarks in safety and quality, ensuring a brighter and more secure future in electrical solutions.