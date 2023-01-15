RR Imperial Electricals celebrates 12-year anniversary

RR Imperial Electricals Limited, a cable manufacturing and supplying company, has celebrated its "Glorious 12 Years" with a grand ceremony held at Hotel Sarina, Dhaka.

The hotel turned into a festive zone with the participation of many industrialists, high-ranking government officials and media officials, reads a press release.

The main events started with the National Anthem and the recitation of the Holy Quran. After that, M Hares Ahmed, managing director of RR Imperial Electricals Limited; Mahbobu Hossain Mirdah, director and chief executive officer; and other senior officials of RR Imperial Electricals Limited shared their experience at the company.

Photo: Courtesy

The event featured RR Cable's 12-year journey story and progress in a documentary showcasing RR Imperial's commitment to a higher milestone by manufacturing safe and world-class electrical cables.

The program ended with a sumptuous dinner and cake cutting where officers who had been with them for 12 years were honoured with crests.