RR Cable launches new display center

Corporates

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 01:36 pm

RR Cable launches new display center

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 01:36 pm
RR Cable launches new display center

RR Cable has inaugurated another display center at Kaptan Bazar adjacent to Nawabpur of  Dhaka to enhance the quality of service and supply of international quality cable. 

CEO of the company Mahbub Hossain Mirdah, Director ANM Manzoor  Morshed, Director Ahmed Ashfaqur Rahman, Director AM Amin Bari and Director Ragib Hasan were present at the inauguration of the Display Center. 

Also present were Md  Yusuf Ali, Assistant General Director of the company, Abu Raihan  Russell, Senior Manager of Marketing and Sales and Rashedul Haque, Acting  Representative of Nawabpur, local electrical wiring and equipment vendors and  electricians. 

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Mahbub Hossain Mirdah said, "Beware of fake cables. This is because counterfeit cable is capable of causing many types of accidents, causing damage to both the country, the nation, and the resources. "
 

RR Cable

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

6h | Panorama
Hawk-Cuckoo dodging detection. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Hawk-Cuckoo: An uncommon impersonator and an amazing vocalist

3h | Panorama
Mark Gilbert. Sketch: TBS

Bank of England joins the scream-if-you-wanna-hike-faster gang

1h | Panorama
A Beginners Guide to Automotive Photography

A Beginners Guide to Automotive Photography

1h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

4h | Videos
US monetary policy putting a dent on your income

US monetary policy putting a dent on your income

17h | Videos
Covid's fourth wave has begun, experts warn

Covid's fourth wave has begun, experts warn

18h | Videos
Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani