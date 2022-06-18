RR Cable launches new display center

RR Cable has inaugurated another display center at Kaptan Bazar adjacent to Nawabpur of Dhaka to enhance the quality of service and supply of international quality cable.

CEO of the company Mahbub Hossain Mirdah, Director ANM Manzoor Morshed, Director Ahmed Ashfaqur Rahman, Director AM Amin Bari and Director Ragib Hasan were present at the inauguration of the Display Center.

Also present were Md Yusuf Ali, Assistant General Director of the company, Abu Raihan Russell, Senior Manager of Marketing and Sales and Rashedul Haque, Acting Representative of Nawabpur, local electrical wiring and equipment vendors and electricians.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Mahbub Hossain Mirdah said, "Beware of fake cables. This is because counterfeit cable is capable of causing many types of accidents, causing damage to both the country, the nation, and the resources. "

