Roza Ahmed honoured with Women Entrepreneur Awards-2023 in New York

The US Chamber of Commerce and Industry proudly announces that Roza Ahmed, the dynamic Founder and Owner of Roja's Bridal Makeover, has been awarded the prestigious Women Entrepreneur Awards-2023 in New York. This recognition is a testament to Roza's exceptional achievements, leadership, and significant impact on the beauty industry and communities in both Bangladesh and the United States.

Roza Ahmed embarked on her entrepreneurial journey in 2017 as a student in Barishal, Bangladesh. Through her passion for makeup and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Roza quickly gained recognition across Bangladesh, becoming the go-to choice for brides seeking a magical makeover on their special day.

Her makeup videos on social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, went viral, further solidifying her status as a trailblazer in the beauty industry.

Beyond bridal makeovers, Roza has contributed to women's empowerment by conducting makeup classes across Bangladesh. Her influence extends beyond borders, as she has collaborated with celebrities, film actors, and other notable figures. Roza has become a role model for young individuals seeking financial independence, education, and motivation.

Roza's success story has now reached the United States, where she has seamlessly integrated into the USA community and expanded her brand internationally. Her move to the US has not only allowed her to continue her passion for makeup but has also led to the successful launch of her own clothing brand, 'Lady Wear.' The brand has received overwhelming response and acclaim for its premium quality and fashionable apparel.

In addition to her commitment to the beauty and fashion industries, Roza remains dedicated to social development work, embodying the spirit of entrepreneurship with a purpose. Her plans to return to Bangladesh in December, despite her global success, demonstrate her commitment to her roots and the demand for her exceptional work during the wedding season.

Roza Ahmed's recognition at the Women Entrepreneur Awards-2023 in New York is a celebration of her journey from a small town in Barishal to becoming a global influencer. Her story is a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide. Roza envisions taking her makeover and clothing brands to the global stage, solidifying her position as a symbol of passion, hard work, and success.