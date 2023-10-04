Royal Oranje FC wins 7-a side International Club Cup Football Tournament in Thailand

Corporates

Press Release
04 October, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 04:53 pm

Royal Oranje FC wins 7-a side International Club Cup Football Tournament in Thailand

Press Release
04 October, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 04:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Royal Oranje FC, a specialized 7-a-side football club of the country, won Hua Hin 7's International Club  Cup tournament in Thailand. 

8 clubs' prestigious event took place in True Arena, Hua Hin, one of the recognized international Olympic villages of the Asia Pacific region. Clubs from China, Thailand, Russia, &  Norway competed in this event, along with Royal Oranje FC who were the sole representative from  Bangladesh. 3-days invitational tournament played out in round round-robin league system, where all the teams competed against each other in the first round before competing in the semi final & subsequently, in the final, reads a press release. 

Royal Oranje finished the first round 4th out of 8 clubs and made it to the semi-final where they played against Tigerai, one of the prominent provincial futsal league teams of China. Winning the semi 2-0, boys of our country played the Final against a Russian outfit & won it in a tie-breaker when the game ended  2-all. Ifty, one of the strikers of Royal Oranje, scored 9 goals and became the top scorer of the tournament.  The other striker, Tushar scored 6 goals; Towfiq won the best keeper's award. Led by Tawsif, Moin in the midfield, and Tariq at the back, greatly supported by Rony and Bishal was instrumental in winning this prestigious international invitational cup.  

A 7-a-side international football tournament supported by the Thai Football Association, it was organized by  Vikings Club- an elite recreational body comprised of the Western European community who host international fests and events of arts, culture, and sports. Royal Oranje has been invited to take part in their event, who have been regularly participating in international competitions of futsal & shorter versions of football representing Bangladesh on the global stage. SIM Group & Rupayan Design Studio Ltd were the prime sponsors of this journey of team Royal Oranje. Both of the organizations have supported the team from the beginning, and helped the team with every cause to take part in this event. Team Royal  Oranje conveyed their gratitude to SIM Group & Rupayan Design Studio in their media statement.  

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

4h | Pursuit
In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

8h | Panorama
The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

2h | TBS World
Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

5h | TBS Science
How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

19h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

18h | TBS Economy