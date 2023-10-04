Royal Oranje FC wins 7-a side International Club Cup Football Tournament in Thailand

Royal Oranje FC, a specialized 7-a-side football club of the country, won Hua Hin 7's International Club Cup tournament in Thailand.

8 clubs' prestigious event took place in True Arena, Hua Hin, one of the recognized international Olympic villages of the Asia Pacific region. Clubs from China, Thailand, Russia, & Norway competed in this event, along with Royal Oranje FC who were the sole representative from Bangladesh. 3-days invitational tournament played out in round round-robin league system, where all the teams competed against each other in the first round before competing in the semi final & subsequently, in the final, reads a press release.

Royal Oranje finished the first round 4th out of 8 clubs and made it to the semi-final where they played against Tigerai, one of the prominent provincial futsal league teams of China. Winning the semi 2-0, boys of our country played the Final against a Russian outfit & won it in a tie-breaker when the game ended 2-all. Ifty, one of the strikers of Royal Oranje, scored 9 goals and became the top scorer of the tournament. The other striker, Tushar scored 6 goals; Towfiq won the best keeper's award. Led by Tawsif, Moin in the midfield, and Tariq at the back, greatly supported by Rony and Bishal was instrumental in winning this prestigious international invitational cup.

A 7-a-side international football tournament supported by the Thai Football Association, it was organized by Vikings Club- an elite recreational body comprised of the Western European community who host international fests and events of arts, culture, and sports. Royal Oranje has been invited to take part in their event, who have been regularly participating in international competitions of futsal & shorter versions of football representing Bangladesh on the global stage. SIM Group & Rupayan Design Studio Ltd were the prime sponsors of this journey of team Royal Oranje. Both of the organizations have supported the team from the beginning, and helped the team with every cause to take part in this event. Team Royal Oranje conveyed their gratitude to SIM Group & Rupayan Design Studio in their media statement.