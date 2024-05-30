Royal Capital wins ‘Best Solution for Payments and Collections in Bangladesh’ award

Royal Capital Ltd, a leading stockbroker of the country, in collaboration with Standard Chartered, won the "Best Solution for Payments and Collections" award at The Asset Triple A Treasurise Awards 2024 hosted by the renowned Asian financial magazine, The Asset.

This recognition is a testament to our outstanding achievements and innovative breakthrough, reads a press release.

The Asset "Triple A Treasurise Awards" aim to recognise enterprises and financial institutions with outstanding performance in corporate treasury, trade finance, supply chain, risk management initiatives implemented in the past year across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Europe, and North America.

The awards hold significant influence in the international financial market and are considered one of the most credible accolades in the Asian investment community.

M Munir Ahmed, managing director of Royal Capital Ltd, accepted the award on behalf of the company during a ceremony held on 14 May in Four Seasons Hotel, Hong Kong.

"This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and their relentless pursuit of excellence. It reflects our commitment to setting industry benchmarks and continuously innovating to best serve our clients," said Ahmed.

As a part constant growth, Royal Capital Ltd has also recently received their FIX Certification for their upcoming trading app TradeFast which is set to be launched soon. Previously they introduced seamless NID verified BO Account opening portal so that users can get their verification instantly.

