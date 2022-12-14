Round table discussion on 'CSE Education for Developing Skills: Context of 4IR in Bangladesh' held at Presidency University

A round table discussion meeting titled "CSE Education for Developing Skills: Context of 4IR in Bangladesh", jointly organised by Presidency University's Office of the Students Affairs, Presidency University Career School and CSE Department, was held on Wednesday (14 December).

Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, was present as the chief guest in the round table discussion, reads a press release.

Prof. Dr. was present as the keynote speaker. Syed Akhtar Hossain, vice-president, Bangladesh Society for Private University Academics and the meeting was presided over by Vice-Chancellor (Acting) of Presidency University Prof Dr Mohammed Muniruzzaman.

More than 10 academicians and industry leaders participated in the conference as panel discussants.

The panellists mentioned that the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) should emphasise practical teaching of electronics and information technology to automate production.

Also, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) has started using artificial intelligence (AI), digitisation, biotechnology and global connectivity and has accelerated the entire management including production and management.