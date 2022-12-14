Round table discussion on 'CSE Education for Developing Skills: Context of 4IR in Bangladesh' held at Presidency University

Corporates

Press Release
14 December, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 12:07 am

Related News

Round table discussion on 'CSE Education for Developing Skills: Context of 4IR in Bangladesh' held at Presidency University

Press Release
14 December, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 12:07 am
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

A round table discussion meeting titled "CSE Education for Developing Skills: Context of 4IR in Bangladesh", jointly organised by Presidency University's Office of the Students Affairs, Presidency University Career School and CSE Department, was held on Wednesday (14 December).

Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, was present as the chief guest in the round table discussion, reads a press release.

Prof. Dr. was present as the keynote speaker. Syed Akhtar Hossain, vice-president, Bangladesh Society for Private University Academics and the meeting was presided over by Vice-Chancellor (Acting) of Presidency University Prof Dr Mohammed Muniruzzaman.

More than 10 academicians and industry leaders participated in the conference as panel discussants.

The panellists mentioned that the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) should emphasise practical teaching of electronics and information technology to automate production.

Also, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) has started using artificial intelligence (AI), digitisation, biotechnology and global connectivity and has accelerated the entire management including production and management.

4IR / presidency university

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

14h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

15h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

13h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

5h | TBS SPORTS
Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

8h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis