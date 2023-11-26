Rotary Public Image Seminar held    

26 November, 2023, 05:20 pm
Rotary Public Image Seminar held    

26 November, 2023, 05:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rotary Public Image Seminar was held at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday evening.

Rotary Governor Ashrafuzzaman Nannu was the chief guest on the occasion. The program was attended by DFL Farhana Parveen Zaman Natasha, Governor (Elect) Hafiz U Biblab, Ibrahim Khalil Al-Zayed Pinak, Governor (Nominee) Arif Zebtik, Shahidul Bari, Former Governor M Jamal Uddin, Sandra MacKersey, Shamsul Huda, M Hafizullah, SAM Shawkat. Hossain, Mutasim Billah Farooqui, Engineer MA Wahab, Secretary General Shahed Siddiqui, Event Chair Din Mohammad.

The ceremony recognizes Rotarians who have made outstanding contributions to enhancing the public image of Rotary this year. Among others, Additional Governor Abul Khair Chowdhury, President of Rotary Club of Dhaka Cosmopolitan Ranjit Kumar Nath, Noor Elahi Bhuiyan of Turag Uttara Rotary Club, Adnan Bhuiyan of Dhaka Royal Rotary among others received the Public Image Award.

