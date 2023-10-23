Rotary International urges ceasefire between Israel, Hamas

23 October, 2023, 02:30 pm
Rotary Governor Hafiz U Biblab speaking at Rotary&#039;s central team building meeting held on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy
Rotary Governor Hafiz U Biblab speaking at Rotary's central team building meeting held on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy

Rotary Governor (elect) Hafiz U Biblab has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war and the establishment of world peace. He made this call at Rotary's central important team building meeting held at Dhanmondi last Saturday night, reads a press release. 

FDFL Farida Ruma, former governor Khairul Alam, secretary-general (elect) Mahbubur Rashid, Rotarian Shafique U Ahmed, Mansoor Alam, Mokhleshur Rahman, Musbah Alim and other leaders spoke in the program chaired by Rotarian Hosneyara Chowdhury. 

The Governor called upon the international community to take effective measures to stop war.

The governor said the humanitarian situation in the world will further deteriorate due to war. The number of homeless and destitute people will increase. Especially women, children, old age people, will face more catastrophic situations in future.

Governor said, "The World must feel the pain of war victims.''

 

