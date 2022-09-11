Rotary implemented 2,000 development projects, says its governor

Rotary implemented 2,000 development projects, says its governor

Rotary Governor Engineer MA Wahab said Rotary has completed over 2,000 different development projects in Bangladesh since July this year.

He said this at a function of Cosmopolitan Rotary held in Gulshan, Dhaka on Saturday (10 September), reads a press release. 

Engineer Wahab said Rotary District 3281 Bangladesh is the largest Rotary organisation in the world. "Eight thousand eight hundred members of three hundred and nine clubs of this district are working relentlessly in the service of humanity."

Former Governor Zainul Abedin, Shamsul Huda, Hafizullah, Ishtiaq Zaman, Shawkat Hossain, IPDG Barrister Mutasim Billah Farooqui, Governor (elect) Ashrafuzzaman Nannu were present on the occasion. Additional Governor Abul Khair Chowdhury, former general secretary Rakib Sardar, club president Khandkar Omar Farooq, Nurunnessa Begum, Monirul Alam, Hosne Ara Poli, Ranjit Kumar Nath and others spoke at the programme.
 

