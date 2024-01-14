Rotary Dhaka North West recognizes outstanding achievements at Vocational Excellence Award 2024

The Rotary Club of Dhaka North West proudly hosted the "Rotary Vocational Excellence Award - 2024", last Saturday in the capital, showcasing a commitment to honouring individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields.

The distinguished Chief Guest for the event was none other than the esteemed Governor (DG) of Rotary District 3281, Md. Ashrafuzzaman Nannu, who presented the awards to the well-deserving winners, reads a press release.

The Rotary Dhaka North West "Vocational Excellence Award- 2024" recognized five exceptional individuals for their outstanding work in different categories.

Noted Filmmaker and SP of Anti-Terrorism Unit, Sunny Sanwar, received the award for 'Law Enforcement,' while Psychologist, Content Creator, and Founder of Lifespring, Yahia Amin, was honoured for 'Mental Health.' Biply Chakma, the founder of the Tribal Restaurant "Hebaang," was celebrated for 'Entrepreneurship.' Ikramul Hasan Shakil, the first Bangladeshi to conquer the Great Himalayan Trail, was acknowledged for 'Adventure,' and the 'ICT' category award went to Abu Bakar Siddick, a successful freelancer from Chittagong.

The prestigious ceremony witnessed heartfelt speeches from key figures, including President of Rotary Dhaka North West, Ilmul Haque Sajib, former Rotary DG Zainul Abedin, Salim Reza & SAM Shawkat Hossain and DG Nominee Arif Jebtik. The Rotary Dhaka North West Joint Secretary-Elect, Md. Altamis Nabil, chaired the event, ensuring its smooth proceedings.

The gathering applauded the Rotary Club of Dhaka North West for its commendable welfare activities.

The event saw the participation of all members, the board of the Rotary Club of Dhaka North West, and distinguished guests from other Rotary Clubs, reflecting the spirit of collaboration and community service.