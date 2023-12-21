Rotary Club of Chittagong Aristocrat organises seminar

A regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Chittagong Aristocrat was held by organizing a seminar on Adequate Health Care and Special Nutritional Needs of Mother and Child.

The seminar on "Adequate Health Care and Special Nutritional Needs of Mother and Child" and the regular meeting of the club was held on 19 December at CMP Officers Club, Chittagong, reads a press release.

The seminar speaker Dr. Mohammad Shahidullah Chowdhury's guidance spread the light of hope among all the members of the club.

Two-thirds of mothers in Bangladesh give birth to premature babies due to lack of nutrition and adequate health care, which exposes the babies to various health risks. The speaker of the seminar expressed his special gratitude to the club president for organizing this special seminar in the regular meeting of the club to create awareness among all.

Club's PP Rotarian Doctor Kamrul Hasan Jowel and PP Rotarian Doctor Joynal Abedin Muhuri said about Dr. Mohammad Shahidullah Chowdhury that he is working tirelessly day and night to provide adequate health care and nutrition for mothers and children.

At the end of the seminar, the president requested all the Rotarians to complete the registration to make the District Conference 2024 a success, after which all the Rotarians of the club participated in the spontaneous registration.

Later, Chartered President Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi said about the District Conference 2024, this conference will establish relationships with other clubs and become a gathering of Rotarians-Rotaractors.

Finally, Club Chartered President Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi and Club President Sadman Syka Sefa thanked all the Rotarians of the club for making the whole seminar and regular meeting successful and worthwhile.

