Rosina Mazumder, CEO of Arogga, wins InspiringFifty Award at London Tech Week

23 June, 2024, 03:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladeshi CEO of Arogga, Rosina Mazumder, has been honoured with the prestigious InspiringFifty award at London Tech Week. 

This award, presented to 50 inspirational women in tech, celebrates the remarkable contributions and achievements of women in the technology industry. Rosina is thrilled to be named among 50 exceptional women who are driving innovation and diversity in tech, reads a press release. 

Supporting women in tech is vital for fostering diversity and innovation. Empowering women and ensuring they have the resources and networks needed to succeed, in turn will create a more equitable and dynamic industry. The InspiringFifty awards event highlighted the importance of these values and showcased the incredible talents of women in technology. 

The event was attended by Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, who opened the ceremony with a powerful speech on the vital role women play in tech, business, and innovation. Cherie Blair CBE, along with Google's Debbie W., spoke candidly about the multifaceted roles women leaders often juggle and the challenges they routinely overcome. Their insights were both enlightening and inspiring, shedding light on the perseverance and resilience required to succeed in the tech industry. 

Rosina Mazumder expressed her gratitude for the recognition, saying, "I am honored to be named among such an inspiring group of women. This award is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Arogga. Together, we are committed to driving innovation and making a positive impact in the tech industry." 

Rosina Mazumder is the Co-Founder and CEO of Arogga, a pioneering Bangladeshi healthtech startup that successfully closed a $5 million seed round last year. Arogga is making a significant impact in the healthcare sector by addressing critical issues related to access to medicine and ensuring the supply of genuine medications across the nation. With approximately 20% of medicines in circulation in Bangladesh being counterfeit, Arogga's efforts are crucial in combating this pervasive problem. In just a few years, Arogga has emerged as a leader in the field, now offering home sample collection through their newly launched lab testing vertical, further enhancing their service offerings and expanding their positive impact on healthcare in Bangladesh. 

Carolyn Dawson CEO of Founders Forum and EQL: HER said, "These women are visionaries who are driving innovation and entrepreneurship in the tech industry and inspiring the next generation of tech leaders. I'm excited to watch these incredibly talented women continue to grow and challenge the status quo." 

The InspiringFifty awards, hosted during London Tech Week, serve as a beacon of inspiration for the next generation of female leaders in technology. By highlighting the achievements of women in tech. 
 

