Roshod Wellbeing Ltd and Norpknit Industries Ltd, Pearl Global collaborate to enhance workers' well-being in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
09 August, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 11:43 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Roshod Limited and Norpknit Industries Ltd, Pearl Global have officially joined forces in a momentous agreement to establish three well-being centres, including fair price shops, benefiting 10,000 workers within the factories.

This collaboration signifies a significant step towards improving living standards and overall well-being for industrial workers. With a shared commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), both organizations aim to drive economic, social, and digital transformation to empower the workforce, reads a press release.

Roshod's Fare Price Shop will ease the financial burden on workers, offering high-quality products at affordable prices, with credit options for up to a month. Sourced from 100+ reputed brands, products will be available at prices up to 10% less than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

The agreement was signed by Faisal Siddiqui Co-Founder & CEO of Roshod & Equal Wellbeing Limited, and Sanjay Kumar Sarkar, Country Director & Vikas Mehra, CEO of Bangladesh Operation, Norpknit Industries Ltd, Pearl Global  Faisal Siddiqui, Co-Founder & CEO of Equal Wellbeing Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Norpknit Industries Ltd, Pearl Global to foster a more conducive and supportive environment for the dedicated workforce. Roshod's commitment to promoting CSR aligns perfectly with Pearl's management  dedication to sustainability and innovation in the textile industry."

Sanjay Kumar Sarkar, country director, and Vikas Mehra, CEO of Norpknit Industries Ltd, Pearl Global, echoed the sentiment, stating, "We firmly believe that our employees are our greatest asset. By teaming up with Roshod Wellbeing Limited, we aim to create a positive impact on the lives of our workers and contribute to the larger social welfare of Bangladesh."

The signing ceremony was attended by key representatives from both organizations, including Co-Founder & COO of Roshod & Equal Wellbeing Limited, Riad Hasan, Chief Financial Officer, Mr Rajesh Sharma, Advisor, Mr Md. Mahbub Alam, Country head HR  of Norpknit Industries Ltd, Pearl Global, Mr Rajib Singha, along with other senior officials.

 

