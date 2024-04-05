Roshod Ltd, Everbright Sweater Ltd forge alliance to introduce fair price shops, elevating worker well-being

Roshod Ltd, Everbright Sweater Ltd forge alliance to introduce fair price shops, elevating worker well-being

Press Release
05 April, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 09:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

This collaboration signifies a significant step towards improving living standards and overall well-being for industrial workers.

With a shared commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), both organisations aim to drive economic, social, and digital transformation to empower the workforce, reads a press release.

Roshod's Fare Price Shop will ease the financial burden on workers, offering high-quality products at affordable prices, with credit options for up to a month. Sourced from 100+ reputed brands, products will be available at prices up to 10% less than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

The agreement was signed by Faisal Siddiqui Co-Founder & Chief Executive of Roshod & Equal Wellbeing Limited, and Sheehab Kafil Quadir, managing director, Everbright Sweater Limited Faisal Siddiqui, co-founder & CEO of Equal Wellbeing Limited, conveyed his excitement about the partnership, emphasising our shared goal of cultivating a nurturing and supportive atmosphere for the dedicated workforce at Everbright Sweater Limited.

The alignment between Roshod's commitment to CSR and Everbright Sweater's dedication to sustainability and innovation in textiles is particularly noteworthy.

Sheehab Kafil Quadir, managing director, Everbright Sweater Ltd, said,"At the core of our business philosophy lies the belief that our employees are our most valuable resource. Through our partnership with Roshod Wellbeing Limited, we aspire to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our workers while contributing positively to the broader social fabric of Bangladesh."

The signing ceremony was attended by key representatives from both organisations, including Co-Founder & COO of Roshod & Equal Wellbeing Limited, Riad Hasan, Chief Operating Officer Aruna De Silva, senior manager Hr, Admin & Compliance, Everbright Sweater Ltd along with other senior officials.

