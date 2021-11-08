Rosatom organises Global Atomic Quiz on 10 Nov

Russia's State Corporation Rosatom is set to host a one-day Global Atomic Quiz on 10 November to celebrate the World Science Day.

The objective of the event is to highlight the importance of nuclear technologies in everyday life and to stress the role that nuclear power plays in preserving our fragile planet.

Anyone can participate in the quiz to test their knowledge and learn something new about atoms along the way.

The quiz will be available for 24 hours on 10 November at quiz.atomforyou.com, reads a press release.

Participants will have the entire day to complete the test of 15 original questions divided in two main categories: for Young Enthusiasts (age from 11-16) and Adults (17+).

The quiz will be available in 11 languages (English, Russian, Turkish, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, Finnish, Hungarian, Bengali, Vietnamese and Uzbek), engaging participants from all over the world.

The winners of the Global Atomic Quiz will be selected with the help of a random number generator by 26 November, 2021. The results will be announced on the same website.

Winners in young enthusiast category will be awarded with a trip to Russia to participate in one of the shifts of the Rosatom Smart Holidays international camp, while winners in the adult category will get a chance of visiting one of the modern Russian nuclear power plants.

A special prize is reserved for young nuclear professionals, who will enjoy a paid trip to the International Youth Nuclear Congress (IYNC 2022) in Sochi. Besides, every participant will get a digital certificate as a memento.

Global Atomic Quiz is Rosatom's annual one-day international initiative. Last year, the project brought together over 12,000 nuclear enthusiasts from more than 70 countries.

