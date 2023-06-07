'Rosa' looking to modernise the kitchen and bathroom market 

'Rosa' looking to modernise the kitchen and bathroom market 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With a growing middle class, people in Bangladesh have been looking to buy more and more luxury items for their households. It may come as a symbol of a social upgrade or could be out of pure functionality that people are looking for these luxury items.

Currently, around 50% of the market's kitchenware is imported. To change the landscape AkijBashir group is trying to make a push with their luxury sanitaryware & bath ware brand- ROSA, reads a press release. 

A lot of people are looking to modernise their existing or brand-new kitchens and bathrooms. The 'Rosa-KBL Expo 2023' is starting for those who's got a knack for luxury kitchen and bath ware. 

The 'Kitchen, Bath and Living Expo Bangladesh 2023' will begin at the international convention centre Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital from June 8. It runs until June 10. Over 70 brands from seven countries, including the UK, Germany, Italy, UAE, Sri Lanka, India and host Bangladesh, will participate in the three-day exhibition under one roof.

The event's main sponsor is Rosa, a sanitary wear and bath ware brand of the AkijBashir Group. Rosa is working as a trendsetter for sanitary and bath ware solutions in addition to providing international standard designs and quality products to the local market.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

At the same time, products of Akij Ceramics, Akij Board, Akij Door and Akij Tableware, will also be displayed at the event. 

Mohammod Khourshed Alam- Director of Operations of AkijBashir Group stated that AkijBashir Group is happy to be connected with the KBL expo from the brand ROSA where ROSA is enriched with versatile sanitaryware and bath ware products of the best quality and features. European standard sanitaryware and bath ware products of ROSA including upcoming and new arrival products will be showcased at the expo. 

Shahriar Zaman, marketing manager of AkijBashir Group, ‍said at the press conference "We have been exporting international standard sanitaryware for the last three years. We do not want to depend on the import of products which can be produced locally."

In continuation of their drive, ROSA is going to participate as the title sponsor of 'Rosa-2nd KBL Expo 2023'. Now we are bringing some state-of-the-art bath ware and panel board solutions, which they're hoping that it will help fulfil customers' aspirations to build their dream homes. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will formally inaugurate the fair. There will be a portfolio of modern lifestyle and kitchen products. Those who are building a new house or planning to renovate the house should try to visit the expo. They might find many items they've been looking to put in their homes.

In association with the Interior Designers Association of Bangladesh (IDAB), WEM Bangladesh, an event management company, is the organiser of the expo while the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh is the strategic partner, Bangladesh Interior Companies Association is the associate partner, and ROSA is the title sponsor.

