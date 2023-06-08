ROSA Kitchen, Bath & Living Expo 2023 begins at ICCB

Shovy Zibran
08 June, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 07:12 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With a promise to introduce quality kitchen, bath and living ware to the Bangladeshi market, ROSA Kitchen, Bath & Living Expo 2023 begins at the International Convention City Bashundhara.

The three-day long expo opened its doors to visitors at 10am on Thursday (8 June) morning. 

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun joined the guest panel after inaugurating the expo.

"There is a big market for such products. I thank everyone who's invested in this sector. We are going to enter the international market with these modern designs. We need diversification," he mentioned in his speech. 

Mohammod Khourshed Alam, director of operations of AkijBashir Group, stated on the occasion, "We are happy to participate in ROSA – 2nd KBL Expo 2023 as the title sponsor. AkijBashir group always loves to patronise any event on modern home building and lifestyle upgradation initiatives. This time we are coming up in KBL Expo with some stunning bath ware and panel board solutions which will satisfy consumers' desire of building a dream home."

Over 70 brands from seven countries, including the UK, Germany, Italy, UAE, Sri Lanka, India and host Bangladesh, are participating in the three-day exhibition under one roof.

Nasimur Rahman, marketing director of WEM told The Business Standard about the challenges of organising an event of this magnitude.

"To launch a new expo as well as an exhibition is a very critical job. It is always difficult to get all these brands under one roof but we always love to take the challenge," he said.

Besides ROSA, some other renowned brands of the country including Akij Ceramics, Akij Board, Akij Door and Akij Tableware are showcasing their new and upcoming products.

Brands like RFL-Kitchen, Abul Khair Ceramics, RAK Ceramics, SWISH Global, and Raja Metal are also participating.

People can experience a diverse portfolio of products at this event. 

