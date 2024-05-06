Rooftop solar power now top industry choice

The dependence of various industries on rooftop solar systems is increasing day by day, as this low-cost power production project enjoys easy investment access at low interest rates, said a press release.



Adequate electricity supply is one of the most important prerequisites for uninterrupted production at factories to maintain their business growth to the optimum level. When there is a grid failure, industries rely on various sources such as gas or oil-burning generators to ensure power supply, which is too costly.



In contrast, solar energy-based power from factory rooftops is very cost-effective and even lower than that from the national grid, but its potential are yet to be fully explored, the press release reads.



Considering this, the importance of installing solar energy projects on the rooftops of factories is now rising substantially.



Square Textiles Limited, a yarn manufacturing company at Kashimpur, Gazipur has recently installed a 2.64 megawatt (peak) solar project on the rooftop of their factory to generate electricity from alternative sources for running operation round-the-clock with around 3,400 employees in three shifts.



Apart from consuming electricity from the national grid, the company depends on three types of sources – natural gas, biogas and solar power – to meet its annual electricity demand of about 44,443,727 units.



Shah Didarul Islam, assistant general manager (AGM) of the engineering department of the company, said the company's dependence on solar power nowadays has increased a lot due to its cost-effectiveness.



"By using natural gas, power from the generator costs Tk8.15 per unit, while it is about Tk29.15 from diesel. Cost of power from, the national grid is about Tk8.81 in off-peak hours, but the cost of power generated from solar panels installed on the roof is about Tk6.50 per unit," said Didarul.



Kazi Mahmood Un Nabi, AGM of Square Textiles Limited's human resources department, said solar power is on top of the list of alternative sources due to scarcity of natural resources and lower production costs.



Mohammad Shaheed Raihan, deputy general manager of, Production Department, Square Textiles Limited, said that this solar project has been playing a special role in ensuring sustainable development and energy security of the organisation.

He said that the necessary technical instructions and short-term low-interest loans from Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) ensured uninterrupted power supply in the factory.



The press release further said that Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) has provided financial and technical support to Square Textiles Mills Limited for the implementation of this project.

