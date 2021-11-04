Rongon Herbals launches free 'Natural Skin and Hair Care Consultation'

Rongon Herbals has launched its free 'Natural Skin and Hair Care Consultation' to aid people in getting necessary skin and hair treatment consultations.

Actress and Rongon Herbals brand ambassador Sallha Khanam Nadia inaugurated the 'Natural Skin and Hair Care Consultation' at the Jamuna Future Park shopping mall in the capital on Thursday, said a press release.

Colonel Md Abdullah Al Mamun, the owner of Rongon Herbals, was present at the occasion along with eminent social personalities, general people and buyers interested in skin and hair care.

This free 'Natural Skin and Hair Care Consultation' will run from November 4 to November 18 from 11 am to 8 pm at the Center Court area of ​​the shopping mall.

According to the press release, by taking part in this consultation, people will be able to know about their skin type, the solution to any kind of skin problem they may have and the rules and regulations of regular skincare.

At the same time people can know about their hair, hair problem-solving tips, daily hair management tips and hair care routine.