Romo Rouf Chowdhury re-elected as chairman of Bank Asia

Romo Rouf Chowdhury has been re-elected as Chairman of Bank Asia PLC. at the Board of Directors' meeting held on 23 June 2024.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury is one of the Sponsor Shareholders as well as Sponsor Directors of Bank Asia, reads a press release.

He is a graduate in Engineering from Durham University, United Kingdom. He has more than 30 years of experience as an industrialist. He is one of the successful young entrepreneurs of Bangladesh.

Currently, Mr. Chowdhury holds the position of Chairman of Rancon Group. Rancon Group has more than 30 subsidiaries, a few of those are Rancon Motorbikes Ltd., Rancon Motors Ltd., Rangs Ltd., Rangs Properties Ltd., Rancon Automobiles Ltd., Rancon Oceana Ltd., Rancon Sea Fishing Ltd. and Rancon Electronics Ltd.