Romo Rouf Chowdhury re-elected as chairman of Bank Asia

Corporates

Press Release
25 June, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 10:47 pm

Related News

Romo Rouf Chowdhury re-elected as chairman of Bank Asia

Press Release
25 June, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 10:47 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Romo Rouf Chowdhury has been re-elected as Chairman of Bank Asia PLC. at the Board of Directors' meeting held on 23 June 2024.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury is one of the Sponsor Shareholders as well as Sponsor Directors of Bank Asia, reads a press release.

He is a graduate in Engineering from Durham University, United Kingdom. He has more than 30 years of experience as an industrialist. He is one of the successful young entrepreneurs of Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Currently, Mr. Chowdhury holds the position of Chairman of Rancon Group. Rancon Group has more than 30 subsidiaries, a few of those are Rancon Motorbikes Ltd., Rancon Motors Ltd., Rangs Ltd., Rangs Properties Ltd., Rancon Automobiles Ltd., Rancon Oceana Ltd., Rancon Sea Fishing Ltd. and Rancon Electronics Ltd.

Bank Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

9h | Features
Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

12h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where does Bangladesh stand in the $600 billion semiconductor market?

Where does Bangladesh stand in the $600 billion semiconductor market?

2h | Videos
The Afghan triumph of 22 yards is no longer an omen

The Afghan triumph of 22 yards is no longer an omen

1h | Videos
Teesta and Ganga Treaty will also be discussed with Mamata: Prime Minister

Teesta and Ganga Treaty will also be discussed with Mamata: Prime Minister

24m | Videos
Xi Jinping made major changes in the Chinese military

Xi Jinping made major changes in the Chinese military

3h | Videos