Romo Rouf Chowdhury re-elected as Bank Asia chairman

Corporates

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 12:56 pm

Related News

Romo Rouf Chowdhury re-elected as Bank Asia chairman

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 12:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Romo Rouf Chowdhury has been re-elected as Chairman of Bank Asia Limited at the Board of Directors' meeting held on 30 April.

Chowdhury is one of the sponsor shareholders as well as sponsor directors of Bank Asia, according to a press release.

He is a graduate of Engineering from Durham University, United Kingdom and has more than 30 years of experience as an industrialist.

He is one of the successful young entrepreneurs in Bangladesh.

Currently, Chowdhury holds the position of chairman of Rancon Group. Rancon Group has more than 30 subsidiaries, a few of those are Rancon Motorbikes Ltd, Rancon Motors Ltd, Rangs Ltd, Rangs Properties Ltd, Rancon Automobiles Ltd, Rancon Oceana Ltd, Rancon Sea Fishing Ltd and Rancon Electronics Ltd.

Bank Asia / Romo Rouf Chowdhury / Rancon Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The ABCs of attracting and retaining talent

3h | Pursuit
If you are seeking to collaborate with a professor and wish to express your interest, cold emailing can serve as an ideal approach. Photo: Mumit M

Mastering the art of cold emailing

1h | Pursuit
Korean series ‘Squid Game’ has been announced as the most watched series on Netflix in the platform&#039;s history. Photo: DW

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

1h | Panorama
Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

17h | TBS World
PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

21h | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

21h | TBS Stories
Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

2d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

3
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

4
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022