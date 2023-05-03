Romo Rouf Chowdhury re-elected as Bank Asia chairman

Romo Rouf Chowdhury has been re-elected as Chairman of Bank Asia Limited at the Board of Directors' meeting held on 30 April.

Chowdhury is one of the sponsor shareholders as well as sponsor directors of Bank Asia, according to a press release.

He is a graduate of Engineering from Durham University, United Kingdom and has more than 30 years of experience as an industrialist.

He is one of the successful young entrepreneurs in Bangladesh.

Currently, Chowdhury holds the position of chairman of Rancon Group. Rancon Group has more than 30 subsidiaries, a few of those are Rancon Motorbikes Ltd, Rancon Motors Ltd, Rangs Ltd, Rangs Properties Ltd, Rancon Automobiles Ltd, Rancon Oceana Ltd, Rancon Sea Fishing Ltd and Rancon Electronics Ltd.