Romo Rouf Chowdhury elected as chairman of Bank Asia

Romo Rouf Chowdhury has been elected as chairman of Bank Asia Ltd in the 479th meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank held on 25 August, reads a press release.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury is one of the sponsor shareholders as well as sponsor directors of Bank Asia. He is a graduate in Engineering from Durham University, United Kingdom. He has more than 30 years of experience as an industrialist. He is one of the successful young entrepreneurs of the country.

Currently, Romo Rouf Chowdhury holds the position of chairman of Rancon Group. Rancon Group has more than 30 subsidiaries, a few of which are Rancon Motorbikes Ltd, Rancon Motors Ltd, Rangs Ltd, Rangs Properties Ltd, Rancon Automobiles Ltd, Rancon Oceana Ltd, Rancon Sea Fishing Ltd and Rancon Electronics Ltd.

