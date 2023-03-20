Romana Rouf Chowdhury re-elected as chairman of Bank Asia Securities

Romana Rouf Chowdhury re-elected as chairman of Bank Asia Securities

Romana Rouf Chowdhury has been re-elected as the chairman of Bank Asia Securities Limited in its 12th Annual General Meeting held on 14 March.

She is one of the directors of Bank Asia Limited, reads a press release.

She has an MBA from Florida Institute of Technology and completed her graduation from BRAC University. She has also completed executive education from Harvard Business School and Columbia Business School.

She has more than 26 years' experience as an industrialist and founded multiple ventures in different fields, such as food, retail and architecture.

Currently, she holds the position of managing director in Sea Natural Food Limited, Sea Fishers Limited, Sea Resources Group.

She is a director of various sister concerns of Rangs Group as well.

