Romana Rouf Chowdhury elected as chairman of Bank Asia Securities Ltd

Romana Rouf Chowdhury has been elected as the chairman of Bank Asia Securities Limited in its 51st meeting of the Board of Directors.

She is one of the directors of Bank Asia Limited, reads a press release.

She has an MBA from Florida Institute of Technology and completed her graduation from BRAC University.

She has also completed executive education from Harvard Business School and Columbia Business School.

She has more than 25 years' experience as an industrialist and founded multiple ventures in different fields, such as food, retail and architecture.

Currently, she holds the position of managing director in Sea Natural Food Limited, Sea Fishers Limited, Sea Resources Group.

She is the director of various sister concerns of Rangs Group as well.