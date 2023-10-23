Rocket scientist Zahidul Rahman passes away

23 October, 2023, 03:20 pm
Rocket scientist Zahidul Rahman passes away

Bangladeshi rocket scientist Dr Zahidul Hasan Mushfequr Rahman, with extensive work experience with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA),  took his last breath on 16 October at the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, USA. 

He was 67 years old. He was the youngest brother of HN Ashequr Rahman MP, chairman of Meghna Bank PLC, reads a press release.

Dr Rahman, who originally hailed from Mithapukur, Rangpur, was born in Jessore, Bangladesh. He was the beloved son of Hamida Khatun and Abdur Rahman. 

Dr Zahidul Rahman inherited his father's spirit of intellectual pursuit and embarked on an extraordinary journey in the field of science and technology.

He completed his undergraduate education at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). 

Later on, he pursued his passion for knowledge, earning his PhD from Washington State University. He continued his research as a post-doctorate fellow at Texas A&M University, USA.

His professional journey led him to the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). 

According to a press release, Dr Rahman's work during his 31 years with NASA was nothing short of remarkable, contributing to several groundbreaking space programs, including the Mars Rover. 

In recent times NASA took over the expedition of sending the Rover on a great voyage to Mars. 

In the construction, design & collation of details of the Rover, Dr Rahman was engaged in an active role joining the rank of prominent scientists & engineers.

The Rover Perseverance was launched on 30 July 2020 and traversing the long distance of 23 crore miles, reached Mars on 18 February 2021. And Rover started transmitting regular data & pictures to the earth. In the exploration and conquest of the limitless space, this is indeed a milestone.

While his professional accomplishments were remarkable, Dr. Rahman's family was his true passion. 

He is survived by his loving wife Rumana, his beloved daughter Anika, his cherished son Mehran and a big host of admirers.

