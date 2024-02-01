Robo Carnival 2024, a signature event of the BUET Robotic Society is scheduled to take place at BUET on February 1-2, 2024. This year's theme is "Innovative Robotics for Future Bangladesh", inviting enthusiasts to showcase their skills in various robotic competitions. The main goal of the event is to give exposure to the cutting-edge world of robotics to students so that they can demonstrate their ingenuity and technical skills in exciting challenges.

In this iteration of the grand event there will be five exciting segments:

Aero Guardians: Aerial Aid and Recovery Mission,

Fire Fighting Bot Competition,

Project Showcasing,

Industrial Line Tracker, and

Robotics Olympiad.

About 400 participants from 15 different universities, 13 colleges and from many schools will take part in all the five segments of competition. Events will be held in ECE Building premises and at IRAB. The Prize Giving Ceremony will be held on 2nd February Friday at 5 pm at IICT Seminar Room. The honorable Vice Chancellor of BUET Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder will be the Chief Guest of this event. Prof. Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan, the honorable Pro-Vice Chancellor of BUET will be present as the Special Guest and Prof. Dr. Shaikh Anowarul Fattah, Director, Institute of Robotics and Automation, BUET (IRAB) and the moderator of BRS will preside over the program.

A total prize money of more than 3,00,000 BDT will be there for these five segments as a token of appreciation towards the enthusiasm of the participants. Meghna group of Industries (MGI) is the title sponsor of this program. In the Aero Guardians segment, participants will showcase their drone-flying skills in an action-packed event where Drones will weave through tricky obstacle courses and participants will demonstrate their ability to navigate with precision. The Firefighter Robot will extinguish fires by spraying water towards the fire sources. So, each segment will serve as a dynamic platform for participants to gain insights about different real-life applications of Robotics.