Robi’s VoLTE service now available across the country

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 06:07 pm

Robi Axiata Limited's "Robi" has recently made its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) service available across the country for all Robi and Airtel customers.

The country-wide VoLTE service comes with maximum number of supporting smartphone models to facilitate maximum number of Robi and Airtel customers to use this service, reads a press release. 

Robi is the first operator in the industry to launch VoLTE services in 2020. 

The service can now be availed with 156 smartphone models covering renowned local and international smartphone brands, like- Apple iPhone, Samsung, Huawei, Realme, Symphony, Oppo, Walton, Nokia, etc.

There are no additional charges for using VoLTE services for Robi and Airtel customers.

In order to have end to end service experience, the person making a call and the person receiving the call need to have VoLTE supported and enabled 4G handsets and VoLTE activated 4G SIM in their handset and be present in the VoLTE coverage areas. 

VoLTE is an IP based voice call technology which is especially designed to ensure HD quality voice calls over 4G LTE network.

VoLTE treats voice as just another application that rides on the LTE data network.

This advanced technology allows customers to have their calls set up within only 3-4 seconds, which is 40-50% faster than traditional 2G or 3G voice calls as well as crystal clear HD sound quality.

