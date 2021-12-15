Robin Printing and Packages Ltd gets highest taxpayer award

Robin Printing and Packages Ltd has achieved the most compliant business entity of Large Taxpayers' Unit, Value Added Tax for the fiscal year 2020-2021.

Fahim Hussain, managing director of Robin Printing and Packages Ltd, received the crest and certificate from Wahida Rahman Chowdhury, commissioner, Large Taxpayers' Unit, Value Added Tax on 12 December at Hotel Regency.

Fahim Hussain said his company has been trying to contribute to the economy by export and import since its journey.

For over five decades, Robin Printing and Packages Ltd has been offering clients a comprehensive range of print services from large multinational companies to smaller local businesses. Our aim has been to tailor services according to needs and budget, he added.

He further said, "Over 51 years of experience, customer delight and sturdy growth is what stands behind us and our present service. We take pride in providing complete solutions to all printing requirements complete service and that is why we are one of the leading Printing Companies in Bangladesh."