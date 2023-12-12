Robi unveils structured skill-based e-learning platform 'HaateKolome'

The leading digital service provider of the country, Robi has unveiled its structured skill-based e-learning platform- HaateKolome today.

The inauguration program was held at the Lakeshore Hotel in Gulshan.

The platform has been curated to cater to the diverse skill needs of citizens, offering knowledge related to market-oriented skills, business insights, and life skills. Through this Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Robi aims to instill self-belief among the people of the country in-line with its brand positioning, "Believe, You Can".

The HaateKolome learning platform has been launched with two comprehensive courses covering mobile repairing, and caregiving. Additionally, courses on graphic designing, housekeeping, plumbing, pipe fitting, electrician work, sewing machine operation, and welding will be added soon. In the next phase, training for expatriates, sports-related training, training for farmers, and training on fishing and livestock will be introduced.

Interested individuals can participate in the training programmes for free of charge by visiting the YouTube channel 'HaateKolome' (https://www.youtube.com/@HaateKolome), the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/HaateKolome), or the website (www.haatekolome.com).

Expressing his enthusiasm for the learning platform, Robi's Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad said: "While there is tremendous pressure on students to pursue tertiary level education, the market continues to suffer for the lack of specific skill-based human resources. It is not only stunting the socio-economic growth of the country, but also thwarting the country from maximizing the dividends brought in by the migrant workers. HaateKolome aims to plug this very crucial gap in our system. Paarbe Tumio is not just a slogan at Robi, we are determined to give every opportunity to the citizens so that self-belief is instilled in them."

Speaking on the occasion, Robi's brand ambassador, Tamim Iqbal said that there is no alternative to training in order to excel in any area. In this regard, Robi's initiative to provide online training through 'HaateKolome' is highly commendable.

"I strongly believe the youth are going to find this platform as the torch that will show them a path towards self-actualization. Therein lies the philosophical foundation of Robi's brand slogan- "Parbe Tumio", he added.

Curator of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum and Former Education Secretary Md. Nazrul Islam Khan congratulated Robi for taking up this initiative. He opined that through this platform Robi can make significant contribution to the society.

Founder and CEO of 10 Minute School, Ayman Sadiq also wished HaateKolome all the best for the platform's journey ahead.

Earlier in the event, Robi's Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer, Shahed Alam gave a detailed brief on the initiative. He narrated the scope and the vision for the platform.