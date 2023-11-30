Robi stands beside Cyclone Hamoon affected Maheshkhali residents

Corporates

Press Release
30 November, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 05:04 pm

Robi stands beside Cyclone Hamoon affected Maheshkhali residents

Press Release
30 November, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 05:04 pm
Robi stands beside Cyclone Hamoon affected Maheshkhali residents

Robi Axiata Limited has come forward with humanitarian assistance for the residents of Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar who got affected badly by the Cyclone Hamoon.

Food support has been provided to 1,500 families in Maheshkhali recently as a part of the initiative, reads a press release.

The aid distribution programme has been carried out in collaboration with the local administration of Maheshkhali. Each affected family has received essential dry food items, along with oral saline and purified water supply. 

Robi's Cluster Market Director of the Eastern Cluster Ashraful Kabir; Regional Manager of Chattogram South Nazmul Karim; Sales Manager in Cox's Bazar Rayhan Ahmed was present at the programme.
 

