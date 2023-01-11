Robi sales workers to get insurance services from Green Delta

Robi has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Green Delta Insurance Ltd to provide health insurance services to the telecommunication company's officials.

The insurance schemes will be provided to the company's sales representatives and supervisors of its authorised distributors, says a press release.

The schemes will cover outdoor patient services, hospitalisation, disability, natural and accidental deaths.

The MoU was signed recently at Robi's corporate office in Gulshan in the capital.

Shihab Ahmed, chief commercial officer of Robi, and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, additional managing director of Green Delta Insurance, signed it.

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed of Green Delta said, "This agreement is the first of its kind in the industry to cater to the healthcare and wellness needs of the field-level staff. We are really excited to be part of this initiative."

"We hope this initiative would contribute to attaining SDG goals over issues like good health and well-being, decent work and economic growth and reduced inequalities, thus outlining a new standard for workforce welfare in Bangladesh," he added.

As a result of the agreement, Robi's sales representatives and their family members will also be eligible to receive round-the-clock telemedicine services, cashless services, discounts on diagnostic tests at the hospitals selected by Green Delta Insurance, among other benefits.

Robi's Executive Vice President Muhammad Mehedi Hasan, General Manager Md Istiak Karim and Green Delta's Head of Digital Business Md Moniruzzaman Khan were also present at the signing ceremony with other high officials from the two organisations.

