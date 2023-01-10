Robi partners with Green Delta to provide health insurance to its distributors

Photo: Courtesy

Robi Axiata Limited, the country's second largest mobile operator, has teamed up with Green Delta Insurance Ltd to provide insurance coverage to its countrywide sales representatives and supervisors of authorised distributors.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed recently in this regard between the two organisations at Robi's corporate office in Gulshan, reads a press release.

The insurance benefits will cover outpatient department (OPD) costs, hospitalisation, disability, natural and accidental death coverage for distribution house employees. Most importantly, this is the first time in the industry, the family members of distribution sales representatives of Robi will be under insurance facilities.

Robi's Chief Commercial Officer Shihab Ahmed and Green Delta Insurance's Additional Managing Director Syed Moinuddin Ahmed signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed said, "This agreement is the first of its kind in the industry to cater to the healthcare and wellness needs of the field force of the telecom industry and we are really excited to be part of this initiative. We hope this initiative would contribute to attaining SDG goals such as good health and well-being, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequalities, and partnership for goals and thus outline a new standard of workforce welfare in Bangladesh."

Under the agreement, Robi's distribution sales representatives and their family members will also be eligible to receive 24/7 telemedicine service, cashless service at network hospitals, diagnostic centres, and discounts at certain network hospitals approved by Green Delta Insurance.

Robi's Executive Vice President (Agile Sales Operations and Digital Channel) Muhammad Mehedi Hasan; General Manager (Distribution and Capability Development) Md Istiak Karim; Green Delta's Head of Digital Business Md Moniruzzaman Khan and other high officials from both the organisation were also present on the occasion.