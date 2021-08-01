Robi offers life insurance on specific bundle packs

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic situation, Robi is offering life insurance coverage of Tk1 lakh to customers on purchase of two specific bundle packs.



Customers recharging Tk324 or Tk104 taka will automatically receive the insurance coverage as well as the benefits from Robi's digital health platform, Health Plus, said a press release.

Customers can avail 525 voice minutes and 512 MB data by recharging Tk324 with 30-day validity while by recharging Tk104, customers can enjoy 170 voice minutes with 7-day validity and the life insurance amount for both the packs is Tk1 lakh.

Validity of life insurance for Tk324 and Tk104 packs are six months and one month respectively while the age limit of the customer for insurance coverage is between 18 to 60 years.

In case of death of the registered customer, a nominated person will be able to claim the insurance on behalf of the deceased customer. The nominee just needs to call 28477 in order to settle the insurance claim.

Commenting on the initiative, Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmed said "We are happy to bring life insurance bundle facility for our customers in this trying time of Covid-19 pandemic. As the economic uncertainty looms, we believe this unique offer will provide some solace to our customers."



