Robi, Meghna Petroleum, Beximco donate Tk6.93cr to Labour Welfare Fund

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 10:13 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Three companies have deposited Tk6.93 crore to the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation on Tuesday.

The cheques were handed over to the State Minister for Labor and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian by the representatives of Robi Axiata Limited, Meghna Petroleum Limited, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Nuvista Pharma Limited at the secretariat in Dhaka.

Robi Axiata's Chief Human Resources Officer Imtiaz Khan, Meghna Petroleum's General Manager (HR) Md Akter Hossain, Beximco Pharma's Chief Operating Officer Rabbur Reza, who is also Nuvista Pharma's Managing Director, handed over cheques of Tk2.76 crore, Tk2.16 crore Tk1.95 crore and Tk5.41 crore, respectively.

According to the Bangladesh Labour Act, one-tenth of a company's profit is to be deposited to the workers' welfare fund under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The fund provides support to workers in the formal and informal sectors for accidental deaths, treatment of injuries, incurable diseases, and also for the higher education of their children.

So far, 217 domestic, foreign, and multinational companies have deposited Tk600 crore in the fund.

Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation's Director General Begum Jebunnesa Karim, Inspector General of the Department of Factory and Establishment Inspection Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Robi Axiata's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Mohammad Shahedul Alam and Vice President of Public Affairs Sharif Shah Jamal Raj, Beximco Pharmaceuticals' Director (Accounts) Jamal Ahmed Chowdhury, Head of Human Resources MA Ershad, Assistant Manager Md Ariful Islam, Director of Industrial Operations Khandaker Md Al Mamun, Meghna Petroleum's Head Assistant and CBA President Sadiqur Rahman and Head Assistant and CBA General Secretary Md Hamidur Rahman were present during the cheque handover event.

Comments

