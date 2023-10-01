Robi joins cricket frenzy with its World Cup theme song 'Jani Bangladesh Parbe Tumio'

Robi Axiata Limited has unveiled its World Cup theme song "Jani Bangladesh Parbe Tumio", for the Bangladeshi cricket fans.

This melodious theme song encapsulates the boundless love and admiration shared by millions of fans across Bangladesh hold for their beloved Tigers. The song implores fans to embrace the winning spirit of the Tigers and emulate their success in their own lives, reads a press release.

"Jani Bangladesh Parbe Tumio" is a captivating revival of the iconic 2008 hit, "Chaite Paro," by the renowned band Aurthohin. Popularly known as Bassbaba, the lead of the Aurthohin band, Sumon said, "We loved working on this with Robi. We never imagined that the song would go so well seamlessly with the game of cricket. Nothing like this has ever happened in Bangladesh before. I hope the cricket-crazy fans of Bangladesh will love the song."

The grand unveiling of this theme song took place at a star-studded press conference on Sunday (1 October), at the Robi Corporate Office in Gulshan, Dhaka. The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Robi CEO Rajeev Sethi, Chief Commercial Officer Shihab Ahmad and other high-ranking officials. Aurthohin band members as well as Siam Ahmed graced the occasion with their presence.

Shihab Ahmad shared his thoughts on the song, stating, "This theme song is a testament to our boundless belief in achieving greatness. 'Jani Bangladesh, Parbe Tumio' is not just a song; it's a declaration of our national spirit and determination."

Alluding to the theme song, Rajeev Sethi said, "The theme song is not just about cricket; it's about inspiring, motivating, and lifting everyone to greater heights in their own lives. Robi, as a brand spreads positivity in the society by espousing Parbe Tumio or Believe, You can too, attitude. This theme song perfectly celebrates this underlying ethos by drawing inspiration from the winning spirit of the Tigers."

Robi's association with cricket goes back a long way. The company had been the sponsor of the National Cricket team for several years (2015-2017). Besides, through organising the Fast Bowler Hunt contest, Robi had helped to find the celebrated fast bowler, Ebadot, who plays for the national team now.

My Robi app will live-stream the ICC World Cup matches in partnership with the country's leading sports OTT platform, Rabbithole. Cricket fans may avail the service through My Robi app on subscription basis. Moreover, they can set this song as their Goongoon by dialling the code *28466*807# and listen to this soundtrack on Spotify and Shadhin as well.