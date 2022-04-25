Robi initiates Iftar distribution campaign outside of Dhaka

Robi has initiated a campaign to provide Iftar to underprivileged children in various regions and remote places of the country.

The campaign was specifically designed to make sure the underprivileged children who usually remain outside the scope of such initiatives are particularly addressed, reads a press release.

In association with Bidyanando Foundation, Robi will distribute Iftar to over 6,000 underprivileged children in Chattagram, Noakhali, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Kustia, Barishal, Cumilla, Mymensingh, and Sylhet. Robi will also be arranging Iftar Mahfil for these children to provide them with an environment of happiness and celebration during Iftar.

While Robi is bearing the expenses of this initiative, it has launched another initiative in the My Robi app allowing its customers to donate directly to Biddyanondo for Sehri and Iftar distribution to the underprivileged people.

Commenting on the initiatives, Robi Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam said, "As a socially responsible company, we are very happy to be able to execute such a project in the holy month of Ramadan. Being a leading national brand with robust network infrastructure all over the country, we feel it is our duty to stand by the underprivileged section of our society who are usually not included in such projects. It would also be an honor and privilege for us to be have our customers joining in this project with their kind donations."