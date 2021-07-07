Robi gets global recognition for digital innovation and green initiatives

Robi Axiata Limited has received the Innovation Leadership award and Green Telecom award at the 19th Global Edition of the Business Leader of the year award ceremony in India.

Robi confirmed the matter via a press release issued in this regard on Wednesday.

According to the release, the 19th edition of the Business Leader of the Year award programme received over 640 entries from various parts of the world to fight for receiving awards in different categories. Among them, Robi Axiata limited bagged the awards in 2 categories.

The Innovation Leadership award recognizes Robi's outstanding initiatives to use the power of Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to address the Corona pandemic issues, while the Green Telecom award recognizes the tremendous efforts made by Robi in lowering its carbon emission, efficient use of energy resources out of its concern for the environment, the release said.

On the other hand, the Green Telecom award duly noted Robi's experiment with solar power generation in a BTS site under the Net metering scheme allowed by the power authority under the net metering policy 2018.

The experiment had resulted in 100% of the Grid power consumed was compensated through Net meter reducing monthly electricity bills, the release said.