Robi gets global recognition for digital innovation and green initiatives

Corporates

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 05:38 pm

Related News

Robi gets global recognition for digital innovation and green initiatives

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 05:38 pm
Robi gets global recognition for digital innovation and green initiatives

Robi Axiata Limited has received the Innovation Leadership award and Green Telecom award at the 19th Global Edition of the Business Leader of the year award ceremony in India.

Robi confirmed the matter via a press release issued in this regard on Wednesday.

According to the release, the 19th edition of the Business Leader of the Year award programme received over 640 entries from various parts of the world to fight for receiving awards in different categories. Among them, Robi Axiata limited bagged the awards in 2 categories.

The Innovation Leadership award recognizes Robi's outstanding initiatives to use the power of Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to address the Corona pandemic issues, while the Green Telecom award recognizes the tremendous efforts made by Robi in lowering its carbon emission, efficient use of energy resources out of its concern for the environment, the release said.

On the other hand, the Green Telecom award duly noted Robi's experiment with solar power generation in a BTS site under the Net metering scheme allowed by the power authority under the net metering policy 2018.

The experiment had resulted in 100% of the Grid power consumed was compensated through Net meter reducing monthly electricity bills, the release said.

Robi / Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

32m | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

2h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

2h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh