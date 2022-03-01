Robi CHRO receives global recognition at World HRD Congress

Robi's Chief Human Resources Officer Faisal Imtiaz Khan has been conferred with the distinguished titles "The Top Most Global HR Leaders" and the "Top Most Global HR Tech Leaders" at the 30th edition of the World HRD Congress.

Under the leadership of Faisal, Robi launched the succession management solution, "Rise", which provides an equal ground for all employees to progress to the next level, according to a press release.

He pioneered the use of data analytics and full-scale digitisation in Robi HR.

Right at the outset of the Corona pandemic, Robi deployed a digital platform to capture employee and their family's health related information daily.

He also championed the use of Artificial Intelligence in Robi for analysing people's sentiment.

Robi employees were provided on-demand 24/7 ambulance services, in-house doctor consultancy, insurance coverage for Covid-19 and dedicated cabins for the Covid patients.

Faisal's employee friendly strategy led Robi to win the Global Best Employer Brand Award by World HRD Congress for the fourth consecutive time.

Robi has also been recognised with the Best People Management award among all Axiata operating companies for 10 consecutive times.