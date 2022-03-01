Robi CHRO receives global recognition at World HRD Congress

Corporates

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 08:25 pm

Robi CHRO receives global recognition at World HRD Congress

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 08:25 pm
Robi CHRO receives global recognition at World HRD Congress

Robi's Chief Human Resources Officer Faisal Imtiaz Khan has been conferred with the distinguished titles "The Top Most Global HR Leaders" and the "Top Most Global HR Tech Leaders" at the 30th edition of the World HRD Congress.

Under the leadership of Faisal, Robi launched the succession management solution, "Rise", which provides an equal ground for all employees to progress to the next level, according to a press release.

He pioneered the use of data analytics and full-scale digitisation in Robi HR. 

Right at the outset of the Corona pandemic, Robi deployed a digital platform to capture employee and their family's health related information daily. 

He also championed the use of Artificial Intelligence in Robi for analysing people's sentiment.

Robi employees were provided on-demand 24/7 ambulance services, in-house doctor consultancy, insurance coverage for Covid-19 and dedicated cabins for the Covid patients. 

Faisal's employee friendly strategy led Robi to win the Global Best Employer Brand Award by World HRD Congress for the fourth consecutive time.

Robi has also been recognised with the Best People Management award among all Axiata operating companies for 10 consecutive times. 

Robi’s Chief Human Resources Officer Faisal Imtiaz Khan / World HRD Congress

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

8h | Habitat
Illustration: Collected

Back to the Cold War?

9h | Analysis
Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

1d | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Disney, Warner Bros, Sony pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

Disney, Warner Bros, Sony pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

2h | Videos
Insurance companies in crisis

Insurance companies in crisis

2h | Videos
40 mile-long Russian military convoy headed towards Kyiv

40 mile-long Russian military convoy headed towards Kyiv

2h | Videos
Man's first artwork to be sent to the Moon

Man's first artwork to be sent to the Moon

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy