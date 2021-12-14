Robi brings telehealth app ‘Digicure’ for diabetes patients

Robi Axiata Limited has brought a telehealth app named "Digicure", which specialises in treating diabetes patients.

Using the Digicure mobile application, users can have a video consultation with specialised doctors, do diagnostic test sample collection at home, generate e-prescription and can connect the app with devices to get an automated monitoring solution for diabetic patients.

Digicure is a subscription-based service offering daily, weekly and monthly based subscription packages. The daily, weekly and monthly subscription packs are priced at Tk3, Tk20 and Tk70 respectively (price excludes VAT, supplementary duty and surcharge).

ZS Solutions Limited, a software development firm specialised in healthcare technology, has developed the telehealth app in partnership with Robi Axiata Limited. Robi and ZS Solutions Ltd have recently signed a partnership agreement to introduce Digicure in the Bangladesh telehealth market.

With the unique live monitoring feature of Digicure, patients can directly share their valuable health data with doctors during their video consultation. The app can also generate medicine reminders that will notify the user to have their medication on time.

Having excellent features and expert physicians, Digicure is set to transcend the norms of the diabetes healthcare industry in Bangladesh. By providing a complete solution, it promises to become the only Telehealth app that specialises in diabetic treatment.

The digicure mobile app can be downloaded from Google play store https://cutt.ly/AYgTV8h for using it in the Android smartphone.