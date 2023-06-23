Robi brings 'Robi Virtual Kafela': A virtual 3D experience of Islamic historical monuments for the first time in Bangladesh

For the first time in Bangladesh, Robi has introduced a virtual reality (VR) based digital service called "Robi Virtual Kafela" to represent the history of Islam and its ancient monuments with a 3D experience.

With the aim of proving new experiences to the people of Bangladesh Robi always introduces new and innovative services and this initiative is a part of that journey. Through this service people will be able to explore a unique 3D experience of places which are considered important in the light of Islam.

Photo: Courtesy

Robi has set up physical virtual reality booths across the country using its widespread 4.5G network, where people can easily see these iconic places in 3D experience through a VR headset. Apart from this, the historical places can also be experienced in 360-degree video on various social media and digital platforms from the mobile using Robi's best internet across the country.

Important landmarks like Kaaba Sharif, Rami Al Jamarat, Arafat Maidan will be shown in this VR experience, where interested people can learn more about the historical importance of those places. To accurately highlight the historical places of Islam and the identity of each important structure, the VR service has been designed by creating a list.