Robi, Brac Bank join hands to enhance customer offers

Corporates

Press Release
04 August, 2023, 05:45 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 05:46 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Robi Axiata Limited and Brac Bank have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer value-added services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The signing ceremony took place at the BRAC Bank Head Office in Dhaka, reads a press statement on Thursday (3 August).

Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui, executive vice-president (VAS & new business) of Robi, and Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME Banking at Brac Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

At the core of this partnership lies the integration of Brac Bank's banking app Astha, with the topline digital lifestyle offers from Robi. 

Using the Astha app, Brac Bank's customers can now subscribe to Robi's hero products, avail financing options for purchasing mobile devices, experience Robi's popular digital gaming services, explore opportunities to fund digital start-ups through Robi's r-ventures platform, purchase digital tickets from Robi's bdtickets, subscribe to Robi's OTT platform Binge, purchase original digital gadgets from Robi's e-commerce platform Robishop.

Besides, Brac Bank's Borenno customers will be offered specially curated digital products and services through this partnership.

"We are very excited about this strategic partnership with BRAC Bank, as it opens up a wide array of possibilities for our customers. As part of our digital vision, we have created a rich array of innovative digital products and services for our customers. This partnership allows us a wonderful window of opportunity to deliver our customer-centric offers to Brac Bank's tech-savvy customers," said Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, Brac Bank's Syed Abdul Momen said, "We are privileged to serve a legion of 15 lakh SME customers since inception, and we always explore newer ways of bringing financial and non-financial benefits for them. By teaming up with Robi, we want to create new opportunities for our SME customers, mostly cottage and micro-entrepreneurs, to get privileged telecom facilities, offerings, and digital solutions."

