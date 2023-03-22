Robi, a2i launch govt certification services payment through mobile balance

Aspire to Innovate (a2i) and Robi have collaborated to facilitate the payment for availing government certification or Prottoyon and myGov services using mobile balance, popularly known as Direct Operator Billing (DOB), for the first time in Bangladesh.

With the addition of DOB, citizens registered in the Prottoyon (https://prottoyon.gov.bd) and myGov (https://www.mygov.bd) platforms can easily pay for the certification services using their Robi mobile balance, said a press release yesterday.

Due to the very simple nature of DOB-based payment services, even the marginalised section of the population can avail this convenient method.

Earlier, using the Prottoyon portal, citizens of Bangladesh could apply for the certificates online to their mayor, councillor or chairman and if they did not have access to a digital payment mechanism, they had to physically visit the government offices to complete the payment.

The initiatives of a2i (Aspire to Innovate), a programme of the Cabinet and ICT Divisions supported by UNDP, have emerged as a blessing for the people, especially those living in marginal areas, in terms of making life easier and boosting people's access to citizen services.

The Prottoyon web portal provides all types of certificate-related services to the public. It was launched with the prime minister's aim of providing government services, and integrating all government websites and their information into a single web portal.

Robi Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam said, "We are very happy to partner with a2i for launching the first ever DOB-based public services like nationality certificate, birth certificate, and marriage certificate. Making it a significant initiative in delivering 'Smart Bangladesh'. I am sure this DOB system will bring revolution in future for availing all other applicable public services in making 'Smart Government'."

Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, project director of a2i, said, "Our unified mobile payment system – ekPay – connects all banks and MFS providers to enable P2G (person to government) payments for hundreds of public services including 23 utilities.

"Despite the meteoric rise of MFS and agent banking in the last decade, 18% of the adult population, especially in rural Bangladesh, are still unbanked. To promote inclusivity in P2G payments, we are introducing DOB with mobile operators in the government ecosystem.

"This is a positive step towards ensuring financial inclusion in achieving our vision of a Smart Bangladesh by 2041, with a direct impact by reducing time, cost and travel hours. We intend to include more government services to enhance citizen's convenience."

At the launching ceremony, a2i Head of e-Commerce Rezwanul Haque Jami, e-Service Team Lead Mohammad Salahuddin, National Consultant Mohammad Moshiur Rahman and Robi Vice President (Public Affairs and Sustainability) Sharif Shah Jamal Raz, and General Manager (VAS and New Business) Shafiq Shamsur Razzaq, among others, were present.