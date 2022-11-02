RMG stakeholders discuss strategies for sustainable growth

Representatives from the employers, workers, government, and world's largest retails brands discussed strategies for sustainable growth of country's ready-made garment (RMG) sector at Bangladesh business forum on 2 November in Dhaka.

Under the theme "partnership and inclusion for sustainable growth", the forum was organised by the Better Work Bangladesh (BWB) programme, a collaboration between the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Bangladesh's Ready-Made Garment (RMG) industry has been the key driver behind the economic miracle of the country. Recognising the exemplary progress made in the sector over the years, the forum highlighted that a competitive garment industry that provides decent jobs to workers, good business for factories will drive economic development further, reads a press release.

Discussions at the forum centred on the importance of partnership and dialogue to promote decent work and business competitiveness in the RMG sector, supported by coordinated capacity-building initiatives, improved labour market governance, effective social dialogue and responsible sourcing practices in the supply chains.

The forum highlighted the need of promoting dialogue in factories and building harmonious relations among management and worker representatives to identify their needs and improve their working relationships, as a basis for effective prevention and remediation of problems.

Over 400 RMG stakeholders, including representatives from the government, employers' and workers' organisations, development partners, global brands and retailers, manufacturers, civil society and academia attended the event.

"With joint efforts of the government, employers', and workers' organisations and development partners, we can transform the sector to help Bangladesh achieve the goal that we aspire in the next 20 years," said Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the Ministry of Commerce.

Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard stated, "Considering the importance of the sector to the country's economic development Switzerland has been supporting the Better Work Programme to strengthen Bangladesh's resilience to economic fluctuations and equip the country to manage emerging trade requirements related responsible business conduct."

Khaled Mamun Chowdhury, director general, Department of Labour, Ministry of Labour and Employment, GoB, stated, "Harmonious industrial relations and labour management is important in the labour sector. We specifically need to address labour rights, privileges and occupation safety."

"ILO will continue its partnership with the Bangladesh government, employers, global brands, and workers' organisations to support the RMG sector and other key industries to be vehicles for decent economic growth for Bangladesh in the wake of LDC graduation" said Tuomo Poutiainen, country director, International Labour Organization (ILO), Bangladesh.

"By working together to respect and promote fundamental principles and rights at work, we can promote RMG and other industries to accelerate Bangladesh's journey towards sustainable development goals" he added.

"We are working closely with factories through this program to steadily improve compliance with ILO core labor standards and national legislation covering compensation, contracts, occupational safety and health, and working time" said Mohammad Anis Agung Nugroho, Program Manager, Better Work Bangladesh.

Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed, inspector general , Department of inspection of Factories and Establishments; Khaled Mamun Chowdhury, director general, Department of Labour; Ashani Alles, senior private sector specialist, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Bangladesh; Abdul Quader, deputy secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment; Md Shahidullah Azim, vice president, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA); Fazle Shamim Ehsan, vice president, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA); Shameem Ara, chairperson, Coordination Committee on Workers Education (NCCWE); Md Rashadul Alam Raju, general secretary, IndustriALL Bangladesh Council; Conor Boyle, head of Programme Development, Learning and Country Programs, Better Work Global were among the speakers at the event.