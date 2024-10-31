Rizwan Rahman was elected Vice Chairman of Eastland Insurance PLC

31 October, 2024
Rizwan Rahman was elected Vice Chairman of Eastland Insurance PLC

Rizwan Rahman, a sponsor Director, has been elected as the Vice Chairman of Eastland Insurance PLC in its 225th Board Meeting.

A former DCCI president for 2021 and 2022, Rizwan is the Managing Director of ETBL Holdings Ltd, a diversified holding company with interests in infrastructure, financial services, warehousing, and print media. 

Rizwan also served on the Boards of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh Standard & Testing Institute (BSTI), Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI), Bangladesh Chamber of Industries, Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bangladesh-Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry under various capacities over the last decade. He joined the family business in 2006 after completing his higher education in the United Kingdom.

