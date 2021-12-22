Rizwan Rahman re-elected DCCI president

Rizwan Rahman, Managing Director of ETBL Securities & Exchange Ltd, has been re-elected as president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) for the year 2022.

Besides, Arman Haque has been elected as the senior vice president and Monowar Hossain has been re-elected as the vice president.

The new Board of Directors took over charge at the 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of DCCI held in its auditorium on 22 December, read a press release.

The newly elected directors are Malik Talha Ismail Bari, Md Abdul Mannan, Md Habib Ullah Tuhin, Md Junaed Ibna Ali, Sameer Sattar and SM Golam Faruk Alamgir.

The re-elected president of DCCI Rizwan Rahman, in his wide-ranging business career, heads several segments of ETBL Holdings Ltd, a renowned local conglomerate diversifying from financial services, dredging infrastructure, commodities trade, cold storage, furniture and print media etc.