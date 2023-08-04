Riz Mohammad Hossain Khan repeats success, earns bronze at International Economics Olympiad 2023

04 August, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 01:24 pm

Photo: Courtesy
The Bangladesh National Team made a strong showing at the International Economics Olympiad (IEO) 2023, held in Volos, Greece, from 24 July to 2 August.

Member of the Bangladesh National Team, Riz Mohammad Hossain Khan, repeated his success by winning a bronze medal this year. Last year at the IEO 2022, China, Riz Khan made history as the first ever silver medalist from Bangladesh.

The other members of the Bangladesh National Team were Fahim Mosharrof Ratul, Ahnaf Rahman Ayaan, Atif Abrar, and Sanila Binte Rahman as the participants along with Mohammad Ridwan Nubayer Adeeb as the Observer. They were selected by Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BDEO) from the yearly nationwide competition from about 5000 students through several stages of selection, including a primary selection round, a national selection round, and the international team selection camp. The national team was led by Md. Al-Amin Parvez, President, BDEO, and Mr. Akhtar Ahmed, Coach, BDEO.

The IEO is an annual economics competition for high school students from around the world. Following the tradition of the IEO, Harvard University Professor Erik Maskin, Nobel Laureate in Economics and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the IEO, inaugurated the opening ceremony. The Olympiad was packed with educational and cultural sessions in addition to the three rigorous core rounds of competitions: Economics, Financial Literacy, and Business Case. This year, the Olympiad was attended by 50 teams from 50 countries and territories. Team Bangladesh managed to stand their ground despite the steep international competition. The Chairman of the National Committee of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BDEO) is eminent economist, the recipient of the highest national civilian award, Swadhinata Padak and Ekushey Padak, Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad.

The Strategic Research and Outreach Foundation (SRO Foundation) hosts the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad with a mission to spread financial literacy and a vision to become a part of the national development strategy of the Government of Bangladesh, and the title of BDEO 2023 was sponsored by IDLC Finance Ltd. The Business Standard is the media associate of Bangladesh Economics Olympiad.

The achievements of our students are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and potential of the youth of our country in the field of economic sciences and interconnected disciplines.

Olympiad / winners / Int’l Economics Olympiad

