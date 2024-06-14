Richman-Lubnan Now in Katabon

14 June, 2024, 12:35 am
Richman-Lubnan Now in Katabon

Photo: Courtesy
Richman-Lubnan, one of the fashion brands of the country, has brought a special arrangement of various dresses to make the Eid-ul-Adha festival more lively with family and relatives.

The brand is presented to the young generation in a tasteful and distinctive way. Recently, a new showroom of Richman-Lebanon was inaugurated in Kantaban Mor, New Elephant Road, Dhaka in a completely new guise ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

This brand new and large showroom has all types of boys collection. Which will make your shopping complete and comfortable.

New Showroom Address: 234/A Kantaban Mor (1st Floor), New Elephant Road, Dhaka.

Visit to order online from home:    https://richmanbd.com and https://lubnanbd.com

