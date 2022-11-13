Rich countries urged to fulfil financing gap for climate action

TBS Report 
13 November, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 03:27 pm

Rich countries urged to fulfil financing gap for climate action

TBS Report 
13 November, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 03:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Civil Society leaders from MVCs (Most Vulnerable Countries) met at a press conference in the COP27 conference venue and demanded a real NDC (National Determined Contribution) target from big carbon emitters with appropriate actions in achieving the 1.5°C temperature goal and saving the earth.

They also condemned the current false solution of "Net Zero target by 2050" and urged an immediate stop of this discourse, reads a statement issued in this regard.

The press conference titled "LDC's & MVC Peoples" expectations and COP27" was held at the meeting room of COP27 climate conference centre in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt.

Representatives of different CSO leader Md Ziaul Hoque Mukta CSRL (Centre for Sustainable Rural Livelihood), Md Shamsuddoha (Centre for Participatory Research & Development), Sanjay Vashist (Climate Action Network-South Asia-India), Rabeya Begum (chair-CANSA-BD), Atle Solberg of PDD (Platform of Disaster Displacement-Switzerland), Md Mohan Kumar-Leaders, Bangladesh, participated in the programme. 

The keynote on civil society expectations was presented by Aminul Hoque (EquityBD) from Bangladesh.

Aminul Hoque said, "Global leaders continue with their promise and come up with new ideas, vague solutions and also create obstacles to dilute MVCs priorities and demands."

He expressed concerns that the COP27 negotiation may get distracted by some developed countries and their allies. 

He also put forth some key demands in favour of civil society and they are – developed countries must change their theory of "Net Zero Target," instead they will revise again in their own country NDC before 2023 global stocktake to achieve "Zero Carbon emission" target by 2050; A political declaration to be made by big emitters on banning the coal-fired power plants now and phase out of all other fossil-fuels by 2040; Developed countries have to fulfil the delivery gap of their committed $100 billion annually that by now culminated to %600 billion to be delivered by 2025; MVCs should start their work for a separate international mechanism to manage climate displacements in an existing failure of WIM (Warsaw International Mechanism) and TFD (Task Force on Displacement).

Md Shamsuddoha said that COP27 must set a mandatory timeline for submitting long-term mitigation strategies by all the parties. It is important to make them accountable towards a low-emission pathway and a net-zero economy by 2050. 
He also demanded an ambitious NDC coherent with the 1.5°C target and an option to update and scale-up targets biennially to comply with the mitigation requirements.

Sanjay Vashist demanded to phase out of all fossil fuel activities, because the NDCs submitted by the 193 Parties including 24 updated or new NDCs submitted after Glasgow COP, will increase emissions by 10.6% by 2030 and tracked to 2.4°C by the end of this century. 

He said that all countries must follow the UNFCCC road map implementing renewable energy by 2050.

Atle Solberg expressed his deep concerns about the displacement that is happening in MVCs due to climate change impacts and becoming unable to manage by adaptation. 

He wants the WIM to become an effective mechanism and duly operational with a separate mandate of the action plan under the Convention of UNFCC and the Paris Agreement. 

Ziaul Hoque Muka supported the start of a separate mechanism for displacement due to the existing inaction of the WIM and TFD.

Meanwhile, Rabeya Begum said that though COP27 has had a good start with adopting Loss & Damage Financing (LFD) agenda, "We are always worried about the obscure role of the US and their allies taking a firm stand against the MVCs priority agendas."

"We hope that they will be positive and supportive of a truly ambitious decision-making process for frontline climate-vulnerable communities viewing justice and equity.

